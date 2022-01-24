Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $72.17 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

