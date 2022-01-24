Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

