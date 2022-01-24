Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $72.17 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

