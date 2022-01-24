CaixaPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.67 or 0.06598847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,094.03 or 1.00046872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006317 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

