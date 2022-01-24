CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Purchases $128,400.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAMP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 546,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.39. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

