Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 3.2% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.92. 15,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 517,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $900.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.