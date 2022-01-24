California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.22 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of RPM International worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in RPM International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $88.31 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

