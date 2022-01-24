California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,125 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $20,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

