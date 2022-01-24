California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Life Storage worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

