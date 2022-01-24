California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,098 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sealed Air worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

NYSE:SEE opened at $66.77 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.