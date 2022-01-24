California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,948 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

BERY stock opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.