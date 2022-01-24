California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of American Financial Group worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $126.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

