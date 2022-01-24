Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $617,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $14,926,515. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calix by 30.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Calix by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

