Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $14,926,515 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Calix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

