Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $47.23 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.