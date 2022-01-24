Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Up to $89.02

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.02, but opened at $92.09. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on CATC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
