Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.
CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Camping World has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
