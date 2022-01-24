Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 35.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 152,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Camping World has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.