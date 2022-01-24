Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 5418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 4.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Canaan by 1,225.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 194,905 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

