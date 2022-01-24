Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $$35.19 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

