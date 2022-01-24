Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,156,534 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $30.05.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.