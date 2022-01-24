Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 5.2%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.39 and last traded at C$40.57. 18,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 6,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.33 million and a PE ratio of 2.05.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

