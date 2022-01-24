Canadian National Railway to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

CNI stock opened at $122.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

