Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,928,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,673. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $124,551,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

