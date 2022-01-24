Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $13,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE CP opened at $74.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

