Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 186.48%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.