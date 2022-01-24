Capita (LON:CPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.48

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.48 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.97 ($0.44), with a volume of 11570295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.13 ($0.48).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.96) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The firm has a market cap of £538.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,428.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,194 shares of company stock worth $2,501,324.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

