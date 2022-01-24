Capital Southwest (CSWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $552.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

