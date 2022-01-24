Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) were up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 15,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 656,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

