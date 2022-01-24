Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.34. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 3,532,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,687. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.