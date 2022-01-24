Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$220.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. NBF decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$234.36.

Shares of CJT traded down C$10.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$170.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,221. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$169.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.02. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$155.42 and a 12 month high of C$221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

