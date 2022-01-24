Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Down 2%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €140.55 ($159.72) and last traded at €142.05 ($161.42). 140,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €145.00 ($164.77).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €171.43 ($194.81).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €172.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

