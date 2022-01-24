Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.14.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $227.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $250.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after buying an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

