CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

KMX stock opened at $108.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.44. CarMax has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

