Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,963 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $46,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 73.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.24. 91,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

