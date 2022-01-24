Carry Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $50.16 million and $5.66 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00085450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018872 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

