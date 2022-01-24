Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.54 and last traded at $140.65. Approximately 101,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,759,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.65.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

Get Carvana alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.95 and a 200-day moving average of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.