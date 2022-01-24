Castle (CSTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $12,374.45 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars.

