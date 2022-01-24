Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $18,836.08 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 184 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $18,836.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 42.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Catalent by 188.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 391.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.