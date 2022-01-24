Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.40

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.40 and last traded at $97.87, with a volume of 16043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Get Catalent alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 189,964 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.