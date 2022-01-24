CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $10,267.29 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $10,267.29 and $30.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015091 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

