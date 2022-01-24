CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6,000.00

Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6,000.00 and last traded at $6,000.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 534.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,521.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.94.

CCUR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

