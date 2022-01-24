Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 946,354 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Celanese worth $101,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $160.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.92. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

