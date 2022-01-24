Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.10). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cellectis by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.60. 80,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

