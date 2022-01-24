Celo Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00008358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 34% against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $85.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

