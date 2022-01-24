Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.05

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 16790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.12 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

