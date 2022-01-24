Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 196,420 shares.The stock last traded at $4.11 and had previously closed at $4.32.

CELU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $354,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

