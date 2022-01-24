Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks Sells 2,774 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CNC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,491,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Centene by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
