Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks Sells 2,774 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,855,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,491,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Centene by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

