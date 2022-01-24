Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Critical Review

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Central Puerto and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -1.10% 2.40% 1.35% Ocean Power Technologies -1,155.25% -21.48% -20.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Ocean Power Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $539.50 million 0.80 $97.86 million ($0.04) -72.00 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 48.48 -$14.76 million ($0.35) -3.00

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

