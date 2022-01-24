Centrifuge Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $105.32 million and $5.41 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,474,899 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

