Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $15.27. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 2,855 shares.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

